This is What the 9th Generation Suzuki Alto Looks Like

One of the most popular Kei cars in the world — the Suzuki Alto — is about to get its 9th generation model. This prospect has been a hot topic among Kei car enthusiasts worldwide since early 2020 when the car was originally supposed to be launched but the pandemic put a damper on these plans.

Leaked photos of a new Suzuki Alto brochure recently showed up on the internet recently, signaling the arrival of the latest generation Japanese Kei car. Unlike the recently launched Suzuki Celerio, the upcoming Alto is boxier than the previous generation.

The Alto’s two-tone paint job and tall stance are reminiscent of the Suzuki Hustler, while the new headlight design is similar to the new Celerio. The side profile and the tail-end of the vehicle also resemble other small Suzuki vehicles.

All that is known about the vehicle’s powertrain so far is that it will have a naturally aspirated 660cc 3-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission, which will also be offered with a mild hybrid electric motor in the top-trim variants.

The company is yet to reveal the official details of Alto’s launch but it is being contemplated that the car will debut globally before the end of the year. However, nothing has been heard about or can be said of its arrival in Pakistan at this point.