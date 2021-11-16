Wahab Riaz Opens Up on His Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz, has revealed that he will retire from international cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Wahab said that he still has a lot to offer to Pakistan cricket and he still has a few years of good cricket left in him.

The 36-year old said, “Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day. But my target is to carry on playing until the 2023 World Cup, that is if I remain fully fit and my passion for the game remains strong as well. Obviously, if I am performing I will carry on.”

Wahab revealed his intentions during his stint as an analyst on the popular T20 World Cup show ‘The Pavilion’. Wahab last played for Pakistan in the T20I series against New Zealand in 2020. He has since been left out of the national team and was not picked for Pakistan’s squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The left-arm fast bowler is determined to prove his worth and become a part of the national squad once again. He revealed that his aim is to play for Pakistan in the upcoming ICC events including the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India.

The express pacer said that he still feels fit and is able to give his hundred percent on the field. He added that age is just a number in modern cricket as the fitness levels of players have improved massively. He said that as long as the player keeps on performing, he should be considered for selection regardless of his age.

Wahab said that while it is important to give young players a chance to establish themselves in international cricket, it is equally important to have experienced players in the team, especially in the shortest format of the game.