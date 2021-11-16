Usman Shinwari Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Usman Khan Shinwari, has announced retirement from red-ball cricket in order to prolong his limited-overs career. Shinwari has suffered from a lot of injuries over the course of his career which has resulted in limited game-time in domestic cricket and has moved him down the pecking order in Pakistan’s national team selection.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Believes David Warner Was Rightly Picked as Player of the Tournament

The 27-year old announced the decision to retire from red-ball cricket on Twitter. Shinwari tweeted that the doctors and the physios advised him to retire from the longer format so that his body can deal with the rigors of top-level cricket and prolong his career in the shorter formats.

The left-arm pacer had been ruled out of cricket for a long time due to a back injury but he is now fully fit. Shinwari revealed in his Twitter post that the doctors and physiotherapists have been working really hard with him and they have declared him fully fit to take part in competitive cricket once again.

Thanks to @sportsphysiojav ALHAMDULILLAH I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit but due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball pic.twitter.com/63gy4J7RKS — Usman khan shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) November 16, 2021

Shinwari has played only one Test match for Pakistan and played 33 first-class matches over the course of his career. While his statistics and performances in first-class cricket have been satisfactory, his numbers in limited-overs cricket have been brilliant. He has been highly successful in the 50-over format as he has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 18.61 and an economy rate of 4.94 in 17 ODIs he has played for Pakistan.

Shinwari will be determined to prove his credentials in the upcoming limited-overs domestic season and make his way back into Pakistan’s white-ball setup once again.