Here’s When Player’s Draft Will Take Place for PSL 7

According to reports, the preparations for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are underway as the organizers have started to assemble the pool of players available to take part in the competition. All six franchises will be handed the pool of players to choose from for the PSL 7 draft.

Sources have revealed that the draft for PSL 7 is expected to be held at the start of December, most likely between 8-10 December. Sources further revealed that each franchise will have the option to retain a maximum of 8 players from the previous campaign and they have also added one new feature to the draft rules.

All the teams will now have an option to pick a player from the draft according to right-to-match rules, which means each team will have an option to pick a player from their previous squad without retaining him in the first place.

While Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament usually starts in February, it is expected that the tournament will start in the last week of January this time around due to Australia’s scheduled tour of the country in March. The tournament is expected to be held in two venues, Karachi and Lahore. The official schedule of the tournament will be revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in due time.