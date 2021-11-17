NEECA Organizes Workshop to Identify Roadblocks to Energy Efficiency in Pakistan’s Building Sector

The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), supported by the German Development Cooperation, organized a stakeholder workshop in Islamabad to identify the prevailing roadblocks to adopting energy efficiency in the building sector in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Key actors from Pakistan’s energy sector attended the workshop and discussed the key barriers that prevent the implementation of building energy conservation in Pakistan.

A study on the roadblock analysis on energy efficiency for the building sector in Pakistan was also presented at the workshop. The study highlights the international best practices and provides information on the energy-efficient appliances and building insulation material available in the Pakistani market. It also emphasizes the importance of restructuring the existing building codes by incorporating energy efficiency measures.

ALSO READ Toyota Pakistan to Launch New Variants of Fortuner and Hilux

The workshop was attended by the representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Pakistan Planning Commission, Municipal Development Authorities, World Bank, Pakistan Green Building Council, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, and Association of Architects, among others. They discussed and identified four major roadblocks to energy efficiency in the building sector:

(i) knowledge-based

(ii) product based

(iii) financial

(iv) institutional.

They also proposed solutions to minimize these roadblocks for promoting energy conservation in the buildings in Pakistan.

Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director NEECA, while speaking at the workshop, highlighted the major initiatives of NEECA for promoting energy efficiency in Pakistan and stressed the importance of analyzing the roadblocks to energy efficiency in consultation with all stakeholders. “The roadblock analysis provides key insights and will be very useful for informed policy making for improving energy efficiency in the building sector.”

Advertisement

The workshop was also attended by the representative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Ms. Antonia Peter. She reiterated Germany’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in the climate and energy sector. “Pakistan and Germany are long-standing partners. The German government has pledged an additional €43 million in the climate and energy sector in Pakistan with another €3 million allocated for improving energy efficiency in the building sector.”