Mohammad Amir Contracts COVID-19 Ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 League

Mohammad Amir has announced that he will not be taking part in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League this year as he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Amir revealed that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is in good health but will not be participating in the T10 League as he needs to fully recover and is not willing to risk any further infections.

The 29-year old took part in the previous edition of the tournament but has decided to take a rest this time around. Amir took to Twitter to announce his decision.

hi everyone just wanted to say m I am not playing T10 league this year because I got affected with the covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy recovery 🙏 ❤ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 18, 2021

According to details, Amir had tested positive for COVID-19 on 8 November in Lahore. After returning a positive result, he went into isolation to recover from the disease. Amir revealed that he is still in Lahore and wants to spend some more time indoors before flying out to Karachi because the air pollution in Lahore is at its peak and he does not want to risk his health further.

Amir is expected to travel to Karachi in the coming days from where he will fly to Dubai to resume his training. He said that he wants to take part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and wants to be fully prepared for the challenges ahead.