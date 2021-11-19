Ministry of Economic Affairs Signs MoU With Pakistan Institute of Development Economics

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics have signed an MoU for enhancing collaboration in the field of research and public policy analysis.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs witnessed the signing of MoU between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and PIDE Islamabad. The MoU was signed by Zulfiqar Haider, Additional Secretary, EAD, and Vice-Chancellor PIDE, Dr. Nadeem-ul-Haq.

Secretary, EAD, and Vice-Chancellor PIDE, Dr. Nadeem-ul-Haq acknowledged the importance of developing linkages of Academia in the policy-making process and the need for a comprehensive analysis of Foreign Economic Assistance in Pakistan. By signing the MoU, both sides are agreed to promote collaboration in the field of research and public policy analysis with a particular focus on foreign aid and its effectiveness.

In collaboration with the EAD, the ‘Foreign Aid Effectiveness Unit’ will be established in PIDE. The Unit will conduct research on topics related to foreign economic and technical assistance to Pakistan. It will examine the economics of Foreign Economic Assistance by exploring the role of International Finance Institutions, debt management, aid volatility, and their consequences for Pakistan’s economy. It will help the Ministry of Economic Affairs in evidence-based decision-making and set development priorities for short, medium, and long-term commitments.

Secretary Economic Affairs and Vice-Chancellor PIDE agreed to maintain regular and reasonable contact and engage in discussions, events, and conferences regarding research areas pertaining to this MoU.