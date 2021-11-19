Shadab Khan to Reveal New Variations in the Upcoming Matches

Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain, Shadab Khan, revealed that he is working hard to add more variations to his bowling. Shadab already has one of the best googlies in world cricket and he is looking to add more skills to his bowling Armory.

The 23-year old has recently been in terrific form and put in some magnificent performances in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Question marks were raised on Shadab’s performances prior to the mega event but he silenced the critics with his exceptional bowling. Shadab was outstanding in the semi-final against Australia, picking up 4 wickets for 26 runs. Despite a disappointing result for Pakistan, Shadab’s spell was rated as the most impactful spell in the tournament.

The young all-rounder took to Twitter to reveal that he has returned to full fitness and is working hard to add variety to his bowling. He said that he is spending a lot of time bowling in the nets and hopefully he will be able to execute his skills in the upcoming matches.

Working hard on completing my bowling action each time. Feels good to be fully fit. Developing a few new tricks in training, hopefully with time and practice will be able to execute them in matches pic.twitter.com/nFBFp0smgm — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 18, 2021

Shadab continued his fine form in the first T20I match against Bangladesh. He finished with figures of 1/20 in his four overs as he picked up the wicket of dangerous Afif Hossain with a bamboozling googly.