Nestlé Pakistan Installs Benches and Waste Bins Made From 100% Recycled Plastic in Hunza

In line with the global vision for a waste-free future, Nestlé Pakistan recently stepped-up efforts under the Clean Gilgit and Hunza Project by installing benches and waste bins made from 100% recycled plastic waste, in Hunza.

Clean Gilgit & Hunza Project is an initiative on waste management, in partnership with Nestlé Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC), and KADO. It focuses on the waste management and recycling system for Gilgit and Hunza by encouraging waste management of 200,000 kgs of plastics in 2021, eventually leading up to 1000 tons by 2025 to make the area waste-free and promote sustainable tourism in the region.

They are accelerating their actions to reduce the environmental impact of various kinds of packaging waste. Their vision is that none of their packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills nor in oceans, lakes, and rivers. They are delighted that these benches and waste bins, made from 100% recycled plastic waste, complete the cycle of waste minimization and are a step towards the promotion of a circular economy.

The waste bins and benches have been placed at popular tourist locations in Hunza, to encourage waste management.

To raise awareness, billboards were also placed; emphasizing the importance of Clean Hunza.

Earlier this year, Nestlé Pakistan also installed two machines for compressing and bailing plastic and packaging waste in Hunza and Gilgit respectively, these compressed bails are then transported downstream for recycling. In addition, Nestlé Pakistan also donated reusable bags to District Councils in Gilgit and Hunza for distribution among communities.

Tackling packaging waste requires a collective approach and we are committed to finding improved solutions to reduce, reuse and recycle. To achieve this, they have set their commitment of ensuring 100% of our packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2025 and this initiative is a step in that direction.

Clean Gilgit and Hunza Project marks Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste by improving its management and recycling, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals 12 and 17 – Responsible Consumption & Production and Partnership for Goals.

Globally, Nestlé continues to play a leading role in helping solve the issue of packaging waste with its three-pillar approach: