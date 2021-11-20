Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Special Edition

Samsung has released a special edition for its Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 in collaboration with a popular Korean brand, Wooyoungmi.

Advertisement

The Wooyoungmi Edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 feature the brand’s classic logo and distinctive elements, making them a bold fashion statement.

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 are limited edition items, currently sold exclusively in South Korea, on the e-commerce platform, Musinsa. There is no word on an international release yet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition is a stunning fashion statement, featuring a jet-black chassis, a dedicated strap made of high-quality leather and stainless steel, and a wireless charger. The exclusive strap showcases the Wooyoungmi Paris logo and signature style with a distinctive rectangular buckle.

The sleek style and special watch face of the Galaxy Watch 4 adds a sense of luxury to the limited edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 includes a Super AMOLED display with internal storage of 16GB with 1.5GB RAM. The 40mm variant of the watch has a 1.2-inch screen with 396×396 resolution, while the 44mm features a 1.4-inch screen with 450×450 resolution.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Watch 4 is available with battery capacities of 247mAh or 361mAh and boots Samsung’s Wear OS 3 with the Exynos W920 chip onboard.

Samsung’s Wear OS offers great software support for the Galaxy Watch4 and includes additional features such as a heart rate sensor, EKG sensor, and a bioelectric impedance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Galaxy Buds 2 feature a glossy graphite finish, complete with an exclusive case. Wooyoungmi Paris’s signature style is also reflected in the plated materials added to the square case completing the classy and sophisticated look.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are lightweight featuring a compact design with dimensions of 17.0 x 20.9 x 21.1 mm.

Operating on RTOS, the Galaxy Buds 2 make use of the Dynamic 2 Way: Woofer & Tweeter and include three mics and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU).

The Buds 2 with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on have a playtime of 5 hours/TTL 20 hours and a talk time of 3.5 hours/TTL 13 hours.

Advertisement

With active noise cancellation turned off, the Galaxy Buds 2 feature a playtime of 7.5 hours/ TTL 29 hours and a talk time of 3.5hours/TTL 14hours. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 also includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, hall, and touch sensors.

Pricing

The 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition will be available for $335. While the 40mm variant will be available for $310.

The Galaxy Buds2 Wooyoungmi Edition will be available at $167.