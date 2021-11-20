Xiaomi 12X Rumored to Come With 120Hz AMOLED Display and 50MP Cameras

We already know about a few upcoming Xiaomi 12 models, namely the 12 Pro, and 12 Ultra, but it appears that a third member will also join the fray. Kacper Skrzypek has managed to uncover an IMEI certification listing for the Xiaomi 12X, similar to the Mi 11X from earlier this year.

According to the listing, the 12X is codenamed Psyche and comes with the model number 2112123AG. The certification also reveals a list of high-end specifications for the device.

Say "hello" to the #Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India).

Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx main camera, display 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6,28") AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD+ (1080×2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

12X is expected to come with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Its main chipset will be the current flagship-grade chip, the Snapdragon 870, and the primary camera will be a 50MP shooter.

The tipster adds that the 12X is not meant for India, meaning that we can expect to see something like the Xiaomi Mi 11X. The Mi 11X is originally the Redmi K40 from China but is called the Poco F3 internationally, except in Europe where it’s called the Mi 11X. Don’t try to make sense out of that, it’s just usual Xiaomi branding.

This could mean that the 12X is meant for Europe and will come under the Poco brand name for the rest of the world, and could be a Redmi K series phone in China. But you never know with Xiaomi, they also like to change their branding patterns every generation.