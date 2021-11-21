Blink Digitizes Brands with Affordable Quick Commerce

B2B SaaS startup, Blink Co. Technologies has developed a revolutionary quick commerce technology that enables businesses for direct online ordering and instant deliveries.

Blink’s all-in-one quick commerce stack is a plug-and-play solution that is quick to implement. The software comprises a comprehensive merchant portal, and a fleet management system fronted by a branded, consumer-facing website, and mobile app for Android and iOS.

With automated order fulfillment processes and geo-fencing integration, Blink’s customers can receive orders within 30 seconds of placement by the end-user.

Blink is designed to optimize time with a merchant portal that comes with built-in customer engagement and business intelligence tools. Blink’s customers gain leverage through product features such as automated order management, integrated SMS marketing, and push notification tools, and custom audience exports for Facebook advertising on one unified portal.

Blink is also integrated with Microsoft Power BI to provide its users with real-time business analytics in a dynamic dashboard. The tech startup’s communication, payment, and logistics integration partners include Visa, Mastercard, Bank Alfalah, Bykea, E Ocean, Stripe, Twilio, and others.

The CEO and Co-founder of Blink, Syed Sair Ali, comments, “Businesses in traditional retail are unable to digitize or grow because over one-third of their revenue is consumed by aggregator commissions.”

Additionally, Hyder Abbas, Blink’s CTO and Co-founder, states, “Having quick commerce technology developed is too expensive for brick-and-mortar retailers. Blink is a ready-made, convenient and inexpensive solution for them.”

In 2020, Blink empowered over 100 retailers to scale amidst COVID-19. Within only a year, the seed stage business has digitally transformed and fuelled the growth of over 3,500 restaurants, supermarkets, food and beverage brands, and cloud kitchens in six countries across the MENAP region.

The tech company’s clientele includes global brands such as Burger King, Nando’s, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin’, IHOP, and Spar along with popular local businesses such as Burger Lab, Espresso, Kababjees, and Springs Mart.

Blink is soon to launch new product features. The startup has gained growth momentum fast and is all geared up for hypergrowth in new markets.