FIA to Probe Remarks by Senior Civil Servant Comparing PTI & Taliban Govts

Prime Minister Imran Khan has authorized an inquiry against a senior civil servant for making ‘highly objectionable’ comments on a social media platform about the Taliban and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

A relevant document states that the Prime Minister in his capacity as ‘Authority’ is pleased to appoint Director-General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sanaullah Abbasi, as Inquiry Officer to conduct an inquiry against Senior Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, Hammad Shamimi.

Allegedly, Hamad Shamimi has made highly objectionable comments on a social media platform, pointing out ‘similarities’ between the PTI and the Taliban government.

“One of the similarities between the PTI and the Taliban is that they have been thinking after coming into power, how to run the government, and the center of both’ hopes is Aabpara”.

The document describes that the above-mentioned comments are tantamount to misconduct under Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Under Rule 9(1)(c) of the Rules ibid, Section Officer (D.1), Establishment Division Islamabad, is appointed as Departmental Representative to perform the functions mentioned in Rule 15 of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The inquiry shall be conducted in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 10 read with Rule 12 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 and shall be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance or within such extended period which the Authority may allow.

The Inquiry Officer shall submit an inquiry report to the Authority within seven days of the completion of inquiry with clear findings as to whether the charge or charges have been proved or not proved and with specific recommendations regarding exoneration or imposition of a minor or major penalty or penalties upon the accused officer.