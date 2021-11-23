Here’s Why Pakistan Didn’t Get the Trophy Despite Whitewashing Bangladesh

Despite whitewashing Bangladesh in the recently concluded 3-match T20 series, Pakistan didn’t receive the trophy for winning the series after the final game on Monday, leaving both the Pakistan team and fans questioning the incident.

However, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has now revealed that Pakistan will be officially awarded the trophy of the T20 series after the end of the Test series.

BCB President, Nazmul Hasan Papon, was supposed to hand over the trophy to Pakistan. Since he was unavailable on Monday, the BCB decided to postpone the trophy awarding ceremony till the conclusion of the Test series.

The spokesperson added that other officials of the BCB and sponsoring companies who were supposed to present awards in the trophy ceremony of the T20 series were not part of the biosecure bubble of the BCB, which also forced the BCB to delay the official ceremony.

Pakistan will now take on Bangladesh in a 2-match Test series. The first Test will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from 26-30 November while the second Test is scheduled at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 4-8 December.

After coming from Bangladesh, Pakistan will host West Indies for 3-match T20I and ODI series this year. The T20I series will start on 13 December while the ODI series will commence on 18 December.