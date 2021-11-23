Mohammad Rizwan Continues to Break Babar Azam’s Records

Pakistan’s premier opening batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, who has been making headlines for making and breaking batting records this year, has bagged yet another unique record.

Rizwan was adjudged as the Player Of the Series for his 90 runs in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. It may look like a small aggregate for a three-match series, however, considering that these runs came on the difficult pitches of Bangladesh is a significant feat.

This was Rizwan’s third Player of the Series award in the calendar year, making him the first-ever player to achieve this unique feat in the history of T20I cricket.

Prior to this, the Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, and the former Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan, held the record with two awards each in a calendar year in 2018.

The right-handed batsman, who was promoted to the top order during the New Zealand T20I series earlier this year in the absence of Babar Azam, has turned out to be an invaluable asset for Pakistan. Since the New Zealand series, Rizwan has accumulated more than 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, a feat no cricketer has ever achieved in the history of T20I cricket.

The 29-year old has been in remarkable form throughout the calendar year. So far, Rizwan has scored 1,123 runs at an average of 74.87 in 23 innings he has played in T20I cricket in 2021.

Rizwan is also the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket in a calendar year. He recently broke the record held by the West Indian legend, Chris Gayle, for the most runs in T20 cricket in a year. Rizwan has scored 1,833 runs at an average of 56.03 in 42 innings he has played in T20 cricket in 2021.

The gritty wicket-keeper batter has three more matches in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies to cross the 2,000 run mark in T20 cricket in a calendar year.