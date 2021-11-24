Babar Loses Points While Rizwan Moves Up in Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, maintained his top spot in the ICC T20I batter rankings despite a poor outing in Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Babar could only manage 27 runs at an average of 9.00 in three innings he played in the series. Babar’s disappointing showing in Bangladesh led him to lose 30 rating points in the ICC T20I batter rankings and is now only 4 points ahead of England’s Dawid Malan.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan moved up one spot and is now ranked as the fourth-best ICC T20I batter after a decent performance in the three-match T20I series.

Rizwan was awarded the man of the series award for his brilliant display with the bat in the series. He finished as the second highest run-scorer in the series with 90 runs at an average of 30.00 in three innings he played.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s express pacer, Shaheen Afridi is still the highest ranked Pakistani pacer in ICC T20I bowler rankings. He is at 11th in the rankings while leg-spinner, Shadab Khan, moved up one place and is now ranked 14th in the world after gaining 14 rating points during the series against Bangladesh.