Baloch Club Quetta & Muslim Club Chaman Qualify for Ufone 4G Football Cup Final

Two football teams from Balochistan, Balochistan Club Quetta, and Muslim Club Chaman, are all set to face each other in the final of Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021 scheduled for Thursday, 25 November, at Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

The event, which will start at 5 pm under floodlights, will be open to the public free of cost and will be telecast live on PTV Sports. It will be preceded by musical performances and followed by colorful fireworks to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 4th edition of the tournament.

According to details, Balochistan Club Quetta defeated DFA Zhob, while Muslim Club Chaman overpowered Quetta Zorawar in the semi-finals and booked their respective spots in the final. Quetta’s iconic Ayub Stadium was showered in Ufone 4G’s thematic orange color for the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final match, Baloch Club Quetta downed DFA Zhob by 3-1 to make it through to the final. Baloch Club Quetta and DFA Zhob started out with an equal hold on the ball and seemed determined to surpass each other. In the 25th minute of the match, Kabir Ali of Baloch Club Quetta sent the ball blazing through DFA Zhob’s goalpost, putting his team in the lead.

DFA Zhob’s Luqman scored an equalizer in the 57th minute to bring his team back in the game, however Baloch Club Quetta’s Ameer Jan scored another goal for his team in the 79th minute. Baloch Club player Abdul Jabbar scored a decisive 3rd goal in the 87th minute to put his team through to the finals.

The second semi-final of the tournament was played between Quetta Zorawar and Muslim Club Chaman. Despite back-to-back fierce attacks on both sides, the strong defenses of the teams prevailed and no goal could be scored in the first half. Quetta Zorawar’s player, Haider, scored a sensational goal in the 60th minute of the match. Muslim Club Chaman orchestrated a strong comeback in the game by scoring an equalizer in the 77th minute when Jameel Khan masterfully put the ball through opposition defenses.

Muslim Club Chaman then solidified its grip on the match further when Raheemullah scored the 2nd goal for his team in the 85th minute.

Quetta Zorawar although had early success but could not cope with the pressure mounted by Muslim Club Chaman toward the end and conceded the match 1-3 to give Muslim Club Chaman a well-deserved passage to the final event. Both semi-final matches were live broadcasted by PTV Sports and social media channels of Ufone 4G.