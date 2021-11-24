FWO and Dewan Motors Sign MoU for Installation of EV Charging Stations on Motorway

The government is aggressively working on expediting the normalization of Electric Vehicles (EVs) across Pakistan, for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Dewan Motors.

The MoU entails Dewan Motors’ forthcoming establishment of an EV Charging infrastructure at various points on Pakistan’s main thoroughfares, and the first charging station will be set up on M-2 at Bhera Main Service Areas.

The company also intends to establish charging stations on the Swat Expressway, the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, and other areas along the M-2 motorway.

The government is actively engaged in curbing the deterioration of the environment in densely populated cities, and especially in Lahore, which has critically high levels of air pollution. Additionally, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has reportedly ordered the concerned authorities to impose heavy fines on people who are directly involved in polluting the environment, including driving smoke-emitting vehicles and burning smoke-producing substances.

The government has also decided to ban Euro-2 fuel in Lahore to reduce air pollution, and the provincial Minister for Finance, Hashim Jawan Bakht, had declared earlier last week that only Euro-5 petroleum products will be sold in Lahore from December onward.