PIA Flight Delayed as Passengers Turn Aircraft into a Trash Can

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from London to Islamabad was delayed by a couple of hours as passengers littered the aircraft, prompting a deep clean.

As per details, PIA’s chartered flight PK-9785 flew from Islamabad to London on Monday and returned on Tuesday.

Pictures circulating on social media show that unruly passengers thoughtlessly threw plastic cans, tissue papers, wrappers, and boxes all over the place.

Even the toilet of the aircraft was littered with tissue papers while the seat and aisle had heaps of trash.

The plane was in such a poor state that the staff and the crew had to deep-clean it before allowing passengers on the plane for a return flight.

A PIA spokesperson expressed displeasure over the incident and requested passengers to be mindful of cleanliness while traveling.