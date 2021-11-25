Breakdown of PML-N’s Ad Campaigns Exposes Their Favoritism

A leaked audio clip of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President (VP), Maryam Nawaz, instructing to refuse advertisements to certain TV channels during his party’s last tenure has caused concerns among the media fraternity.

In an eight-second long audio clip, Maryam can be heard saying that “no advertisement shall be given to ARY, Samaa, 29 News, and Channel 24.” Although Maryam has admitted that the audio clip is genuine, PML-N leaders are defending their VP, arguing that she was instructing not to give ads of PML-N to these TV channels.

However, data of the advertisements given to TV channels during PML-N’s tenure from 2013 to 2018 shows that most of them were indeed given to blue-eyed media groups.

Let’s have a detailed look at the government advertisements given to different media groups in each of the five years of PML-N’s tenure.

Sr. No. Media Group FY 2013-14 (Rs.) FY 2014-15 (Rs.) FY 2015-14 (Rs.) FY 2016-17 (Rs.) FY 2017-18 (Rs.) Total Amount (Rs.) 1. Jang/Geo 316,146,569 568,413,798 712,034310 803,256,095 89,442,944 3,120,327,051 2. Dunya 61,417,890 128,173,413 277,364,412 406,373,985 237,895,674 1,111,225,374 3. Express 169,240,665 323,839,020 382,591,419 464,221,210 367,127,466 1,707,019,780 4. Abb Tak 15,641,257 89,300,225 147,385,241 159,307,405 47,272,142 458,906,270 5. Capital TV 19,565,124 75,075,360 134,761,550 127,833,160 46,320,080 403,555,274 6. Dawn 41,408,692 48,856,241 66,371,369 65,890,300 47,463,955 269,990,557 7. Roze TV 10,605,844 63,756,248 50,087,707 62,421,825 24,304,513 211,176,137 8. PTV 6,211,236 13,282,089 72,384,006 78,288,506 44,287,833 214,453,670 9. Aaj TV 17,304,688 38,087,014 45,242,852 60,849,654 32,365,285 193,849,493 10. Samaa TV 26,423,015 45,404,514 12,975,033 65,436,904 34,370,927 184,610,393 11. Waqt News 16,234,257 26,879,922 54,268,764 37,437,935 26,346,014 161,166,892 12. NewsOne 2,422,490 18,601,872 35,365,995 61,675,283 34,347,480 152,413,120 13. 92 News 1,795,500 20,169,680 85,340,470 28,951,974 137,257,624 14. ATV 11,077,718 7,825,243 36,952,275 52,256,174 12,803,420 120,914,830 15. FM Radio 6,549,820 39,674,842 63,771,572 10,500,482 120,496,716 16. Neo News 730,800 5,902,400 46,384,582 51,545,760 12,240,725 116,804,267 17. Khyber News 4,910,222 20,493,412 42,828,165 33,831,980 13,353,340 115,417,119 18. KTN News 11,038,812 16,632,856 32,611,770 28,183,330 13,134,555 101,601,323 19. ARY News 26,854,675 13,000,155 38,059,805 761,338 6,381,392 85,057,365 20. Channel 24 1,218,000 6,249,251 40,080,640 27,216,724 1,536,032 76,300,647

