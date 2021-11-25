Advertisement

Fans React Strongly After Indians Chant Anti-Pakistan Slogans in Ind-NZ Test [Video]

By Rizvi Syed | Updated Nov 25, 2021 | 8:37 pm
anti-Pakistan slogans | propakistani

 

Advertisement

Indian cricket fans are often seen spewing venom against Pakistan and its cricketers on social media, but they stooped to new lows on Thursday when they chanted anti-Pakistan slogans during a Test match between India and New Zealand.

During the opening session of the first Test match between India and New Zealand, the Indian cricket fans raised “Pakistan Murdabad” slogans at Kanpur’s Green Park stadium.

The chants were made during the sixth over of India’s innings and were loud enough to be caught on the microphone. The video soon went viral on social media and attracted intense criticism from Pakistani fans.

ALSO READ

A Twitter user opined that the act was cheap and against the spirit of the game.

Journalist Ahmer Najeeb said that it was disappointing to see cricket fans chanting political slogans on a cricket ground.

A user believed that such petty behavior on a cricket ground was unacceptable.

Advertisement

Another user called the crowd ‘small-hearted people,’ who had insecurities regarding Pakistan.

ALSO READ

A Twitter user said such slogans would be satisfying for ‘non-sanghis’ who were angry at Pakistanis for trolling New Zealand with ‘security’ chants.

Due to political tensions, the two countries have not played a bilateral series since 2013 when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-over series. Pakistan won the three-match ODI series 2-1 and leveled the T20I series 1-1.

Also Read

Rizvi Syed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>