Fans React Strongly After Indians Chant Anti-Pakistan Slogans in Ind-NZ Test [Video]

Indian cricket fans are often seen spewing venom against Pakistan and its cricketers on social media, but they stooped to new lows on Thursday when they chanted anti-Pakistan slogans during a Test match between India and New Zealand.

During the opening session of the first Test match between India and New Zealand, the Indian cricket fans raised “Pakistan Murdabad” slogans at Kanpur’s Green Park stadium.

The chants were made during the sixth over of India’s innings and were loud enough to be caught on the microphone. The video soon went viral on social media and attracted intense criticism from Pakistani fans.

A Twitter user opined that the act was cheap and against the spirit of the game.

Sad scenes from Kanpur test as crowd is chanting Pakistan murdabad. Not good for the spirit of the game and these people can't be rated as cricket fans.#INDvNZ — Khan talha (@Khantal68876833) November 25, 2021

Journalist Ahmer Najeeb said that it was disappointing to see cricket fans chanting political slogans on a cricket ground.

A user believed that such petty behavior on a cricket ground was unacceptable.

This it too much, Indian crowd are continuously cheering insulting words against Pakistan, it is better if such things remain on social media from both sides, but if you are doing this on Cricket Ground Infront of whole globe, then it is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/bHxYXqnvjs — ꜱ ʜ ᴏ ᴀ ɪ ʙ 👀 (@Lame_Grunge) November 25, 2021

Another user called the crowd ‘small-hearted people,’ who had insecurities regarding Pakistan.

Match is played between India and NZ at Kanpur (India) but spectators chanted 'Pakistan Murdabad' slogans to 'motivate' host team. Such is their obsession and insecurity with Pakistan. Small-hearted people. @SAfridiOfficial was right about them. #INDvsNZ https://t.co/ztG73U2yoZ — Frontline Kashmir Reports (@Fkdotpk1) November 25, 2021

A Twitter user said such slogans would be satisfying for ‘non-sanghis’ who were angry at Pakistanis for trolling New Zealand with ‘security’ chants.

non sanghis & bholas were mad at pakistanis for trolling nz with "security" chants. must be feeling garv 💪🏻 at the crowd chanting "pakistan murdabad" in a match unrelated to pakistan lmao.pic.twitter.com/ELrCtY4id8 — mai toh thak chuka (bhaisaab's version) (@bbcriticpak) November 25, 2021

Due to political tensions, the two countries have not played a bilateral series since 2013 when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-over series. Pakistan won the three-match ODI series 2-1 and leveled the T20I series 1-1.