Ramiz Raja Unhappy With Pakistan’s Under-19 World Cup Squad

According to reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja is not satisfied with the squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Sources have revealed that Ramiz was unhappy with the list of probables for the World Cup and has called the selection committee along with head coach Ijaz Ahmed for a meeting.

The selection committee presented a list of 20 probable players for the Under-19 World Cup squad to Ramiz but the PCB Chairman refused to sign the list. It is reported that major changes will be made to Pakistan’s Under-19 World Cup squad as Ramiz believes that the current selection has not been made on merit.

Sources further revealed that Ramiz will himself watch the training sessions of the 20-man probable list to make a better judgment of the players. He will then reach a conclusion on whether to change or approve the 20-man list.

The 2022 Under-19 World Cup is scheduled to commence from 14 January in West Indies with the final scheduled to be played on 5 February. Pakistan have been put in Group C alongside Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. The Men in Green will play their first match of the mega event on 15 January against Papua New Guinea.