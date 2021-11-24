Shell Makes a Big Announcement on Opening Petrol Pumps During Strike

The news of a strike by petroleum dealers has become a matter of great worry for motorists across Pakistan. However, Shell has announced that it will also keep all of its Company-Owned-Company-Operated (COCO) filling stations open during the strike from 25 November onward.

The company has issued the following statement regarding the development:

“We are not part of the strike call by the Petroleum Dealers Association on 25th November 2021. Shell Pakistan would like to inform you that all our Company Operated retail sites will remain open to serve you.”

Shell has 35 COCO filling stations across Pakistan. The list of these filling stations is as follow:

With the Federal Minister for the Economic Affairs Division and the head of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), Omer Ayub Khan, currently out of the country, the revision in the profit margins for petroleum dealers won’t be taking place anytime soon.

This means that the dealers association will proceed with the countrywide strike, which could hinder access to fuel for the public in the coming days. Currently, however, PSO and Shell Petroleum Limited are the only two Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) that will remain open during the strike.