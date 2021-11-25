Motorola Could be The First to Bring a 200MP Camera Phone

Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 is the world’s first 200MP smartphone camera sensor. It was expected to debut with the Xiaomi 12 series, but newer reports suggest otherwise.

Popular tipster Ice Universe claims that Xiaomi will not be the first to bring a 200MP camera phone and it won’t even be a Samsung phone. The first 200MP smartphone will be from Motorola instead.

This comes as a surprise because Motorola is never the first to bring new camera technology to its smartphones. New camera sensors, chipsets, displays, etc are usually featured on Samsung and Xiaomi phones before anyone else. But it appears that Motorola is planning to step up its game next year to make headlines.

The news also comes from a very reliable tipster who has typically been accurate with his leaks so we can bet that it’s likely going to be true. But since it is still a leak, we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

As for Samsung, we may have to wait until 2023 for a 200MP camera phone. Perhaps we will get to see it on the Galaxy S23 Ultra given how much strain a 200MP sensor would put on the phone’s Image Signal Processor (ISP). Though this is something future chipsets will likely handle easily.