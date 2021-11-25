Mysterious Dense Fog Engulfs Karachi as Travelling and Flights Come to A Halt

Flight operations at the Jinnah International Airport were disrupted after dense fog engulfed major parts of Karachi earlier today.
According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), both national and international flight operations were suspended at Karachi airport due to thick fog.
An Islamabad-bound flight scheduled to take off at 7 am was delayed due to fog while Lahore and Peshawar-bound flights were also delayed by a couple of hours.
As for international flights, an Istanbul-bound flight was delayed after the aircraft failed to take off on time due to extremely low visibility. A Dubai-bound flight was also delayed by two hours.
Requesting cooperation from the travelers, a spokesperson for the CAA said the flight operations at Karachi Airport will be completely restored once the fog clears.
Meanwhile, the dense fog also adversely affected the normal flow of traffic in the provincial capital as low visibility made it difficult for the citizens to commute.
Several accidents due to poor visibility were also reported earlier today. Two people died and 16 sustained injuries when an Iran-bound bus carrying pilgrims from Karachi collided with a truck on Northern Bypass. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.