Russia Keen on Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation in Pakistan’s Energy Sector

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, on Thursday, visited the TMK pipe factory in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg along with Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Shulginov.

The Russian side showed its interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector including gas pipelines.

Omar Ayub Khan appreciated Russia’s technology and skills in manufacturing and establishing the massive gas pipeline network across the country.

He said Pakistan and Russia had huge potential for technical cooperation and investments in the energy sector. He urged Russian companies to explore opportunities for investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities in Pakistan, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

A high-level Pakistani delegation, headed by Minister for Economic Affairs, had arrived in Russia to attend the seventh meeting of the Pak-Russian Inter-Governmental Commission a day earlier.