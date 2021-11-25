Xiaomi 12 Lineup Will be Unveiled in December

Sources claim that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will soon be revealed over a series of events spanning several weeks.

Xiaomi plans on launching the series with the vanilla Xiaomi 12 in an event scheduled in December. However, some sources claim two new members of the series will be revealed during this initial event.

The much-awaited 12X will also be announced along with the Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12 series will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 flagship chip and the 12X will have a Snapdragon 870 SoC with a 6.28-inch OLED display. The handsets are also rumored to feature curved displays and symmetrical stereo speaker grilles.

The main camera lens of the Xiaomi 12 is expected to be 50MP with a Full HD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also rumored that the handsets will feature a larger under-screen fingerprint scanner and 100W fast charging.

Reports and leaks of the Xiaomi 12 and 12X have been emerging from China for quite some time now. However, the curtain will finally lift in December.