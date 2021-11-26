Sohail Khan Achieves a Historic Milestone in First-Class Cricket

Right-arm pacer, Sohail Khan, achieved a historic milestone as he reached 500 first-class wickets. Sohail Khan achieved the feat during Sindh’s victory over Balochistan in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Umar Akmal to Make His Comeback to Pakistan Cricket

The 37-year old took seven wickets in the match including four wickets in the first innings and three in the second as Sindh registered their first victory in the competition. Sindh are currently second on the points table and are in pole position to qualify for the final of the 2021-22 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sohail Khan has taken 117 matches to reach 500 first-class wickets. The right-arm fast bowler has had a remarkable journey in Pakistan’s domestic circuit. He debuted in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy back in 2007 and has been a consistent feature in Sindh’s team since then.

ALSO READ PTV & Shoaib Akhtar Fiasco Finally Comes to a Conclusion

He has also represented Pakistan in all three formats, having played 9 Tests, 13 ODIs and 5 T20Is and picking up 27, 19 and 5 wickets respectively in each format.

Sohail has picked up 501 wickets first-class wickets an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 43.4 in 117 matches. He has also picked up 144 List-A wickets and 137 T20 wickets in a career spanning over 14 years.