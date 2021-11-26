Tabiyat.pk Signs MoU with Getz Pharma to Improve Customers’ Access to Authentic Medicines

Tabiyat.pk has signed an agreement with Getz Pharma to help consumers access Getz products through the Tabiyat.pk platforms. This partnership ceremony marks a milestone event for Tabiyat.pk as it can now source products directly from the largest pharma player in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The event was hosted at the Getz office and was attended by Abdullah Zubair – GM Commercial Operations and Asad Khan – CEO & Co-Founder Tabiyat.pk, along with their core team members.

At the event, Dr. Jahanzeb Kamal Khan – Director Medical Affair, stated, “This collaboration will provide significant cost and time savings for the patients and caregivers while making sure high-quality products are expediently available for the treatment at the doorstep.”

Tabiyat.pk, a leading health-tech startup, started its operations in September 2020 and has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Karachi within a 4-hour period.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with a purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouse, technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory, integrated supply chain, and an AI-powered logistics solution. This proprietary system enabled the company to seamlessly fulfill the operational needs of both B2B and B2C customers.

Asad Khan – CEO & Co-Founder Tabiyat.pk, stated, “Our mission at Tabiyat.pk is to make sure every person in Pakistan has access to authentic medicines. Through our partnership with Getz, the largest pharma player in Pakistan, we are able to strengthen this mission by making their range of products available directly to the consumer through our platforms.”

Advertisement

“We hope this paves the way for other big Pharma companies to sell their products from our platform and together we revolutionize health tech in Pakistan,” he added.