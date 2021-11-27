Govt Forms a 12-Member Macroeconomic Advisory Group

The federal government has formed a 12-members macroeconomic advisory group. The notification states that the advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue has been pleased to constitute a 12-member macroeconomic advisory group in the Ministry of Finance.

The group will comprise 10 independent members/economists while two members will be the finance Secretary as well as Chairman FBR. The independent members included Advisor to PM on finance, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Dr. Saleem Raza, Dr. Rashid Amjad, Dr. Syed Salman Shah, Governor State Bank, Dr. Abid Suleri, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Dr. Nadeem ul Haq, and Saqib Sherani.