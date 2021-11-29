Tarin Assures to Resolve all Problems of the Sugar Industry

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, held a follow-up meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association at the Finance Division today.

Advertisement

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary NFS&R, Secretary Industries & Production, Chairperson CCP, Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Sindh, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Chairman PSMA thanked the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue for addressing their genuine issues. The delegation appreciated the efforts of the Advisor in this regard. PSMA delegation further apprised the meeting of some issues the sugar industry is facing.

The Adviser assured the delegation that the sugar industry’s problems will be resolved at a top priority as the government appreciated the critical role of the sugar industry in the economic progress of the country. He listened to all delegation members keenly and issued orders for resolution of their problems indicated by the members of PSMA.

At the end, the Advisor reiterated the government’s commitment to address genuine concerns of the sugar industry.