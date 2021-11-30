Govt Extends Deadline of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program

Just like last year, the federal government has decided to extend the deadline of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program again due to an extraordinary response from students from all over the country.

Addressing the media, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar said that the deadline to submit applications for the program has been extended to 31 December 2021.

She added that this will enable more talented students hailing from an underprivileged background to avail scholarships under the program.

Newly enrolled students who are admitted on merit in selected public sector universities, with a family income of less than Rs. 45,000 can apply for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2021.

In November 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched this program to provide need-based scholarships to deserving and bright students across the country.

It is the largest need-based scholarship initiative in the history of Pakistan. Under the initiative, 50,000 deserving students will receive scholarships for the next four years.

Read about the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program here.

Apply for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program here.