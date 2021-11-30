Overseas Pakistani Entrepreneur Leads ‘Sky Nine’ to Win Best Hospitality Developers Award

Sky Nine Developers, an emerging real estate agency of Islamabad, has bagged the ‘Best Hospitality Developers’ award at the 33rd Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) International Achievement Awards held recently in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The honorable president of Sri Lanka, Dr. Mahinda Rajapaksa, himself presented the award to Mustafa Hussain, the founder, and CEO of Sky Nine Developers. The event was attended by 300-500 investors and tier-one businessmen, hailing from across Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Sky Nine Developers, a new name in the real estate world of twin cities of Pakistan, has cemented its name as one of the fastest-growing real estate developers through their achievements in their credit.

The company has gained immense popularity among the customers owing to particular qualities such as the delivery of promised aspects, out-of-the-box mindsets, and creativity, going hand in hand with no compromise on quality.

Furthermore, they have played a pivotal role in bringing the renowned international hotel chain, Ramada by Wyndham, and Best Western Hotel, to the very heart of the twin cities.

Currently, they are passionately pursuing the construction and delivery of the Ramada Plaza & Best Western Hotel project in Bahria Town Islamabad, and aim to deliver it prior to the committed time while ensuring no compromise on the quality and brand guidelines.

Moreover, this recognition will assuredly pave the way for more international projects for Pakistan. It’s worth mentioning that key initiatives by Pakistan Government stimulated more projects in the construction and real estate industry.

It’s also pertinent to note that prior to moving back to Pakistan, Mustafa Hussain had been actively engaged in numerous businesses overseas. Only after Prime Minister Khan came into power was the decision made to move to Pakistan and invest in the Pakistani market in pursuit of PM Khan’s vision.

After winning the prestigious award, Sky Nine hopes to attract more investors to Pakistan. Thanks to continuous achievements and contributions in the construction and real estate industry, the company believes that Pakistan has become a safe and secure place for investment.

The company also believes that all the current government policies are investor-friendly that are opening the doors for new international traders and investors.