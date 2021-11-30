Redmi Note 11 Arrives in India With a New Name

The Redmi Note 11 series has finally made it out of China. Redmi India recently hosted a product launch in the country where it announced the Note 11T 5G, which is the same phone as the Chinese Note 11, but with a new name. Xiaomi’s naming scheme never ceases to amaze.

Despite the T branding, the Note 11T 5G has the same design and specifications as the Note 11. It has the same 6.6-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The fingerprint sensor is on the side atop the power button.

Its main chipset is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 that matches the Snapdragon 700 series in performance. Memory options include 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage though the RAM is virtually expandable by 3GB.

Despite the huge camera setup on the back, there are only two cameras lenses in it – a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP snapper. There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11T 5G has launched in India for $226, so we can expect a similar price range in Pakistan as well. Since the phone has started appearing in more markets, it will not be long before it arrives in Pakistan as well. We will update this space accordingly.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57 MC2

Mali G57 MC2 OS : Android 11, MIUI 12.5

: Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 PPI

: Memory : RAM : 4GB, 6GB, 8GB Internal : 64GB, 128GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, 119˚, (ultrawide) Front : 16MP

: Colors: Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White, Matte Black

Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White, Matte Black Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Price: $226