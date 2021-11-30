Vernon Philander Shares a Heartfelt Message for Pakistan Team in Urdu

Advertisement

Former South African fast bowler, Vernon Philander, has thanked Pakistani players and team management for their love and support during his short stint as the team’s bowling consultant.

Philander, who was appointed alongside the head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, and batting consultant, Matthew Hayden, on an interim basis ahead of the T20 World Cup, had to leave Pakistan’s camp on the fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

His contract was due to expire by the end of November, but he had to leave early amid fears of travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus discovered in his home country last week.

ALSO READ News Reports About PSL 7’s Delay Are Fake

The former fast bowler wrote a heartfelt message in Urdu to thank the team management and players.

“My last two months with the Pakistan cricket team, which started from Lahore before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, have been wonderful. During this time all the players gave an excellent response and the team management encouraged me a lot,” Philander wrote on Twitter.

آئی سی سی مینز ٹی ٹونٹی ورلڈ کپ سے قبل لاہور سے شروع ہونے والا میرا پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے ساتھ گزرا دو ماہ کا عرصہ نہایت شاندار رہا. اس دوران تمام کھلاڑیوں نے بہترین رسپانس دیا اور ٹیم منیجمنٹ نے میری بہت حوصلہ افزائی کی. آپ سب کی محبت کا شکریہ. pic.twitter.com/vnpVgJVv5X — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) November 30, 2021

Earlier Matthew Hayden, who had left the side right after the T20 World Cup, had sent his heartiest wishes for the team.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan to Provide Foolproof Security to West Indies Team

The Australian batting great, who was excused from extending his contract after the mega event due to prior commitments, wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter in Urdu.

“Assalam o alaikum Pakistan! I am serving the mandatory quarantine in Brisbane at the moment but my heart is beating for all the players and support staff of the Pakistan cricket team in Dhaka,” he wrote on Twitter.

اسلام و علیکم پاکستان!

میں برسبین کے قرنطینہ سینٹر میں بیٹھا اپنی آئیسولیشن مکمل کر رہا ہوں مگر میرا دل ڈھاکہ میں موجود پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے تمام کھلاڑیوں اور اسپورٹ اسٹاف کے ساتھ جڑا ہے.

میری تمام تر نیک تمنائیں پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے ساتھ ہیں.

شاباش لڑکو! چھا جاؤ

پاکستان زندہ باد pic.twitter.com/SUUAueSbun — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) November 18, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the cricket board had appointed this interim coaching set up after former head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis, had stepped down just a month before the T20 World Cup.