News Reports About PSL 7’s Delay Are Fake

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will go as scheduled without any delay, a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

The PCB had earlier announced that the marquee tournament will start late in January 2022, instead of its conventional slot of February-March due to the home series against Australia.

Refuting the media reports that suggested the league could be delayed by a week or so, the source said that there was no such proposal under consideration and that the league would go ahead as planned.

Speaking about the PSL 7 draft, the source said that the cricket board was working out a slot before the West Indies home series, and hoped to organize the draft in the second week of December.

Earlier, media reports had suggested that the start of the seventh season of PSL could be delayed as the PSL management was facing difficulties in players’ registration.

“The PSL’s management was facing difficulties in players’ registration as most of the players will be busy in a foreign league on the dates proposed for the PSL 7 draft. The league could be delayed for a few days,” a media outlet had said quoting PCB sources.

Note that the draft for PSL 7 was earlier expected to take place in the first week of December, which could now be postponed by a week.