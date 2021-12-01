aCart.pk Launches Same Day Delivery Service ‘aCart Rocket’ In Lahore

aCart.pk, a Lahore-based e-commerce platform, has recently launched its same-day delivery service in Lahore by the name of ‘aCart Rocket’.

Operating for a year now, aCart.pk has been successful in establishing a profound B2C ecosystem for its customer base in Pakistan. Soon, the company plans to provide its swift delivery service nationwide.

The development comes as Pakistan hurried to adopt digital technology, which has boosted e-commerce platforms even more. The business hopes to begin operations in Lahore and then expand to other cities to meet the country’s rising demand for swift online deliveries.

Presently, aCart.pk has an astonishing reach of 23 million users. The customers residing in Lahore can now use the aCart Rocket service to shop a full range of collection that is available on their e-commerce platform for same-day delivery.

aCart.pk was launched in 2020. Since then, their team has developed a series of mobile-friendly apps such as a Shopping Platform, Receiver Center, and a Seller Center.

The brand shares a commitment to offering products of high quality at exceptionally competitive rates that allow the consumers in Pakistan to get their parcels delivered to them on time.

“We are working hard to make sure that every product is of the best quality. Our team of experts carefully inspect each product before it is packed and shipped to avoid any complaints and give our customers a risk-free shopping experience,” stated aCart.pk’s General Manager, Umer Naveed Qazi.

“Now we’re thrilled to add same-day delivery as another milestone achieved in our portfolio. Same-day delivery supports our goals of meeting our customer needs timely and exactly how they want it,” he added.

aCart.pk is a rising online shopping platform in Pakistan that is transforming the online shopping experience nationwide. This initiative is part of aCart.pk’s ongoing journey to transform its delivery capabilities that best meet its customers’ needs and shopping preferences.