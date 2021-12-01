In Case You Missed It: Here’s What Happened In the Car Industry in November

With the new year drawing ever closer, The car industry is becoming fairly active every minute. The month of November has seen some interesting developments resulting in both, intrigue and worry for car lovers, industry experts, and the general public alike.

Advertisement

The majority of news stories this month have sparked intrigue among the people regarding the current state and the future Pakistani car market. This news round-up will go over all important events that took place in November 2021, while also discussing how they will likely affect the Pakistani car market in the coming days.

A Wave of Price Hikes

The recent increase in the amount of US Dollar has resulted in a huge shake-up for the Pakistani car industry. After several speculations and a number of warnings from automotive analysts, car companies finally pulled the trigger with the price hikes in November.

While Kia, Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda were the first companies to do so, it took some time for the rest of the automakers to come around. Hyundai Nishat and Regal Motors (Prince-DFSK) increased their prices soon after, while Changan and Proton did so last week.

The recent price hikes have been quite steep, with the customers growing concerned about the affordability of the new vehicles.

Petroleum Industry Turmoil

The fuel price hikes alone were enough to place the customers in a great deal of stress, as they surged to an all-time-high Rs. 146 per liter. Amid the ongoing crisis, the petroleum dealerships saw fit to call for a nationwide strike, adding to the inconvenience for the public.

Advertisement

The news sparked chaos among the masses as they proceeded towards the open petrol stations in large numbers. The media outlets reported scuffles, lengthy queues, and general social unrest all over the country, with the people trying to fill their fuel tanks to the brim and avoid the hassle for as long as they can.

ALSO READ Yamaha Increase Bike Prices for the 5th Time in 2021

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) called the strike to get a 4 percent increment on their profit margins. They demanded that the margins be increased from 2 percent to 6 percent. Across Pakistan, only a few Company-Operation petrol pumps remained operational, which offered some relief to the customers, but the long queues and the general social panic persisted.

Later that same day, however, the petroleum strike was called off by the PPDA, as the government and the association members came to terms on a revised profit margin of 4.4 percent. Whether or not this new margin will impact the prices fuel, remains to be seen.

Toyota IMC’s Growth Continues

Toyota Indus Motors Company (IMC), once again, reported a remarkable growth of 59.67 percent on a year-over-year (YOY) basis in its market share in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22 (Q1 FY22). During Q1 FY21, the company sold 11,809 vehicles, whereas, in Q1 FY22, it sold 18,855 units.

This was announced during Toyota IMC’s Corporate Briefing Session held earlier this month. The meeting discussed the company’s financial results in Q1 FY22 as well as its current standing and future strategy with the participants.

Toyota IMC also broke its own record selling 7001 units in October 2021, breaking its previous record of July 2021 whereby it sold 6,775 vehicles in a month.

Advertisement

During a Q&A session, Chief Executive Officer Toyota IMC Ali Asghar Jamali reported that the company is at an advantage dealing with the chip shortage as it has a decent amount of inventory in stock. He added that the chip shortage will not be of any consequence for the company at least until mid-2022.

He did highlight, however, that the raw material prices are on the rise these days, the impact of which will be reflected in the vehicle prices.

MG 5 Goes on Display

MG seems to be closely monitoring the market preferences by placing multiple vehicles on display at various dealerships across Pakistan.

The company recently displayed several vehicles at dealerships across Pakistan, including the MG GT and the HS 2.0T AWD in Sialkot, the MG 6 in Faisalabad, the MG RX8 in Karachi, and the HS PHEV at a dealership in Lahore. Although these vehicles gathered a lot of attention, the showstopper among them was clearly the MG 5.

The MG 5 — dubbed the MG GT for Pakistan — has been a hot topic among auto savants once again, since it went on display this weekend. It is a C-Segment compact sedan that will rival the Toyota Corolla, the Honda Civic, and the Hyundai Elantra upon its arrival in Pakistan.

ALSO READ NLC Gets a Rs. 10 Billion Contract to Construct 10th Avenue in Islamabad

The yellow MG 5 at Packages Mall is an imported left-hand drive, 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated, non-turbo variant with the 180DVVT badging on its rear. The displayed version is the exact car that is expected to arrive in Pakistan, minus the left-handed-drive configuration and with a few different features.

Advertisement

The vehicle drew in a huge audience, with many people expressing excitement for its imminent launch in Pakistan.

Locally Assembled Proton Saga Head Towards Dealerships

The supply-chain-related hiccups that occurred earlier this year, followed by the countrywide lock-down on Malaysia amid the pandemic played a huge role in stunting Proton’s growth in Pakistan.

Fortuitously, the company’s local assembling facility has become operational, and locally-assembled Proton Saga units have begun reaching dealerships across Pakistan.

Proton Saga is a handsome value proposition in a market overwhelmed by expensive sedans and crossover SUVs. After a recent hike, its price starts from Rs. 2.149 million and tops out at Rs. 2.399 million.

It has a 1299 cc, naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, depending on the trim-level.

The Proton Saga could be a fairly strong contender among the local B-Segment vehicles with several impressive features. Plus, despite the recent price increase, it is still the cheapest sedan in Pakistan that is also a strong value for money product.

Advertisement

Honda Records Monumental Increase in After-Tax Profits

The demand for Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) continues to soar high despite the price tags that would be deemed expensive by a majority of car buyers.

In the half-year time that ended on September 30, 2021, the automaker posted an after-tax profit of Rs. 1.86 billion, witnessing a Year-Over-Year (YOY) increase of 1180.36 percent or 11.8 times, compared to the same time last year.

The sales during the first half surged by 77.30 percent to Rs. 47.74 billion compared to profits of Rs. 26.93 billion was recorded in the corresponding period last year, due to a recovery in auto sales after the easing of the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The revenues surged due to the increase in the sales volume to 16,765 units in the first half of the year.

Earlier this year, HACL launched the 6th generation City in Pakistan, which received a tremendous response from car buyers. In September and October of 2021, the company sold over 3000 vehicles. The high sales figures were achieved due in large part to the sales of the new Honda City.

However, it is being speculated that the recent price hike is likely to dampen HACL’s momentum by a slight degree, as both, City and Civic, have now also become the most expensive sedans in the respective categories.

BAIC BJ40 Launch

Speculations about BAIC’s launch in Pakistan had flooded the forums and car news outlets, ever since its appearance at the 2020 PAPS Autoshow. But the company now seems set to make a splash in the Pakistani market with the launch of BAIC BJ40.

Advertisement

The BJ40 is a midsize off-road SUV that is a contemporary product amidst a sea of crossover SUVs. It has no direct competitors in the Pakistani market except for the Toyota Fortuner in terms of off-road capability.

It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 218 hp and 320 Nm of torque, all of which is sent to either the rear wheels or all four wheels (depending on the settings) via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It also has a low-range mode and lockable differential that allows for hardcore off-roading.

ALSO READ MG GT Finally Goes on Display in Lahore [Photos]

Along with its distinctive appearance, the BJ40 has proper adventure-vehicle features such as detachable doors, a removable roof, and a foldable windshield.

It also has several modern features such as all-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology, an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control (for higher specs variants), rear A/C vents, parking sensors, traction control, stability control, hill-start assist, and descent control, a modern infotainment unit, dual airbags, and a multi-function steering wheel among several other options.

All of these features come at a hefty price of Rs. 7.685 million, making the BJ40 the most expensive non-7-seater SUV in Pakistan. Although the BAIC BJ40 Plus only attracts a small niche of car buyers across the country, it is a positive addition to the market dominated by crossover SUVs.

Kia Stonic Launch

Earlier this month, the Kia Stonic was finally launched in Pakistan to heaps of praise from the public.

Advertisement

According to the official details, Stonic will be launched in Pakistan in two variants — the EX and the EX+. Both variants will be offered with the same powertrain — a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 98 hp and 133 Nm of torque. The power is sent to only the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox in both variants.

One of Stonic’s key-strong points is its list of advanced features which include six airbags, hill-start assist, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), ABS brakes, 8-inch infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), parking sensors (EX+ only), cruise control (EX+ only), among other amenities.

The Stonic is a total package for a small family of five, that can be had for a relatively reasonable price tag, which starts from Rs. 3.66 million and goes to Rs. 3.88 million. The attractive features, the added practicality, and the reasonable price tag make the Stonic a formidable opponent in the market.