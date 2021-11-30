NLC Gets a Rs. 10 Billion Contract to Construct 10th Avenue in Islamabad

The National Logistic Cell (NLC) has been awarded a contract worth Rs. 10.28 billion for the construction of 10th Avenue in Islamabad by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The avenue is a 5 km-long megaproject that will stretch between IJP Road near Katarian bridge and Srinagar Highway.

Situated between Sectors I-10, I-9, and H-10, the avenue will be an alternate thoroughfare that will provide a convenient passage between the southwestern areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The project will be built in two phases that include a highway, underpasses at railway tracks and sectors, and an overhead bridge that will pass over Srinagar Highway.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued open tenders for the project on Monday, and the NLC emerged as the lowest bidder.

The entity is currently also engaged in the IJP Road rehabilitation project that is worth Rs, 4.9 billion, and the government has stated that the project will be completed in 18 months.

The road is a long-neglected nuisance for daily travelers. Once the necessary repairs and remodeling are done, the flow of traffic will be smoother and hassle-free.

The timeline for the completion of 10th Avenue has not been disclosed yet but it is speculated that the NLC will break ground for it after the completion of the IJP Road remodeling project.