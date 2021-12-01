NA Committee Summons Chairman NADRA on Reports of Data Breach

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior took notice on Wednesday of news regarding the reported breach of NADRA [National Database & Registration Authority] data and summoned Chairman NADA and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials in its next meeting.

The committee also sought details of a fake advertisement about recruitment in Bahrain police. It also questioned the recruitment process in the Ministry of Interior.

During the National Assembly panel meeting, chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz, the members expressed dissatisfaction with the recruitment process of the Ministry of Interior.

MNA Ali Nawaz Awan claimed that 27 peons had been recruited in the Ministry on fake domiciles, while the local residents of Islamabad were not getting jobs. He sought details of the domiciles created in the last six months in Islamabad.

On this issue, Qadir Patel from Pakistan People’s Party said that the Ministry of Interior stood by persons who were not even inducted as peons.

The committee was informed that there was no Balochistan quota for Naib Qasids in the Ministry’s jobs. It was told that an officer involved in a fake domicile case was arrested. It was assured that FIA was looking into the matter, and those involved in the creation of fake domiciles would be brought to justice.

The panel constituted a sub-committee to probe the alleged lack of transparency in the creation of domiciles and recruitments.