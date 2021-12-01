Sania Mirza Practices With Pakistani Tennis Stars in Lahore [Video]

Indian Tennis star, Sania Mirza, seems to be enjoying her visit to Pakistan alongside her husband, Shoaib Malik. Sania went to the Tennis courts at Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore to practice alongside Pakistan’s tennis superstar, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, and national tennis champion, Aqeel Khan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Likely to Become New Lahore Qalandars Captain

Sania, a six-time Grand Slam winner, said that she really enjoyed her practice session and praised the facilities at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Sania said that the facilities on offer are of international standards and hoped that it would help in producing more stars for Pakistan.

Aisam-ul-Haq is Pakistan’s most successful tennis star. The 41-year old is the only Pakistani in history to reach a Grand Slam final. He achieved the feat on two occasions in the US Open, once in doubles and once in mixed-doubles, but could not register a win on either occasion.

Watch the video of the training session:

Sania and Shoaib are currently on a tour of Pakistan for promotional activities. The power couple is present in Pakistan to promote the launch of their perfume brand.