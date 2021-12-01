Shaheen Afridi Likely to Become New Lahore Qalandars Captain

Pakistan’s superstar left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, is rumored to be named as the new captain of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, for the seventh edition of the competition. The 21-year old is expected to replace Sohail Akhtar, whose own place in the side will be under scrutiny in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Melbourne Stars Sign Another Emerging Star From Lahore Qalandars for BBL

Although the move has not been made official yet by Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen will be the likely appointment for the upcoming season according to sources.

Shaheen was previously announced as the vice-captain of the side in the previous edition of the tournament. This will be Shaheen’s first captaincy stint in professional cricket.

The fiery left-arm pacer joined Lahore Qalandars in the third edition of the tournament and since then he has been the stand-out performer for the franchise. He is currently the leading wicket-taker of the franchise and overall he is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history. Shaheen has taken 50 wickets at an average of 21.20 and an economy rate of 7.65 in 37 matches he has played in the competition so far.

ALSO READ Karachi Kings Officially Announce Babar Azam As New Captain

Shaheen is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in world cricket in all three formats and his performances for both Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars have been sublime over the past few years.

Shaheen’s appointment will bring an end to Sohail Akhtar’s two-year captaincy reign. Sohail is Lahore’s most successful captain in PSL history as he led them to their only final of the competition in PSL 5.