Shaheen Afridi, Abid Ali & Hasan Ali Achieve Career-Best Test Rankings

Pakistani stars made major leaps in the ICC Test player rankings after a convincing victory over Bangladesh in the first Test. Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, along with seamer, Hasan Ali and opener, Abid Ali witnessed major improvements and achieved their career-best rankings after sublime performances in the match.
Hasan Ali shook the Bangladeshi batting unit in the first innings and took his fifth five-wicket haul of the year. Hasan’s magnificent return to Test cricket has seen him consistently rise in the bowler rankings and the 27-year old is now ranked number 11th in the world.
Shaheen took a magnificent five-wicket haul in Bangladesh’s second innings and helped Pakistan restrict the opponents to a low total. His magnificent performance helped him climb three places in the rankings and the lanky left-arm pacer is now ranked number 5 in the world.
Abid Ali also put in an exceptional performance in the Test match, scoring a century in the first innings and an exquisite half-century in the second innings. The opener also achieved his career-best ranking and is now the 20th best Test batter in the world.
Meanwhile, Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, failed to trouble the scorers much in the first Test and has dropped to the eighth spot. Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and middle-order batter, Azhar Ali, lost a few spots and are now ranked 21 and 22 respectively.
Here are the ICC Test batter rankings:
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Joe Root
|903
|2
|Steve Smith
|891
|3
|Kane Williamson
|888
|4
|Marnus Labuschagne
|878
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|805
|6
|Virat Kohli
|775
|7
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|772
|8
|Babar Azam
|737
|9
|Tom Latham
|726
|10
|David Warner
|724
Here are the ICC Test bowler rankings:
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Pat Cummins
|908
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|840
|3
|Tim Southee
|839
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|816
|5
|Shaheen Afridi
|810
|6
|Neil Wagner
|802
|7
|Kagiso Rabada
|798
|8
|James Anderson
|794
|9
|Kyle Jamieson
|776
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|763