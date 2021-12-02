Female Student Allegedly Gang-Raped in Islamic University Hostel

Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Hamid Hameed has revealed that a female student has been gang-raped in the International Islamic University (IIU) Islamabad’s hostel.

He made this revelation during a session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Education on Wednesday.

The MNA said that the victim was admitted to a private hospital in F-10 and alleged that the university administration has been trying to brush this issue under the carpet.

He revealed that the law enforcement agencies also interrogated the hostel warden, but she categorically denied it. “After that, the hospital management may as well have destroyed the record,” he added.

On the other hand, the IIUI spokesperson Nasir Farid rejected the news as ‘bogus and baseless.”

Talking to Express News, he said that the administration does not spare any effort in protecting the lives and property of the students at the campus.

The university has also constituted a special committee on harassment in the light of the directions of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which takes strict action on any such complaint or incident.

He believed that such “fake news” is aimed at hampering the admission drive currently underway and hoped that media would play its role in bringing out the truth behind this story.

