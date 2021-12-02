PCB Finalizes Two Candidates for Vacant CEO Position

According to reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted two candidates for the vacant Chief Executive Officer (CEO) post. PCB has been looking to appoint one ever since the former CEO, Wasim Khan resigned from the role over two months ago.

Advertisement

ALSO READ NCOC Allows Full Capacity Crowd for West Indies Tour

Sources have revealed that PCB has finalized two names after interviewing three candidates and their details have been forwarded to PCB’s Patron-in-Chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan. The final decision will be made by PM Imran and the appointment will be made in the next few weeks.

Former Zimbabwe Cricket Official Faisal Hasnain is one of the two candidates for the role while the name of the other candidate has not yet been revealed.

Faisal previously served as the Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket and was the former financial head of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ALSO READ These Players are Likely to be Dropped for West Indies Series

Faisal’s tenure with Zimbabwe’s cricket team was full of ups and downs as they managed to get the hosting rights for 2019 World Cup Qualifiers, renovated and upgraded stadiums in the country, and also won an ODI series in Sri Lanka but despite the success, they were unable to pull themselves out of the deep financial crisis. Faisal resigned from the post less than a year after his appointment.