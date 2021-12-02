Karachi Inter Board Announces Special Exams for Underperforming Students

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced special examinations to allow students to improve their grades to be eligible to apply for admissions to universities.

Advertisement

Chairman of BIEK Dr. Saeeduddin announced the decision on Wednesday and said that the special examinations will help the students in the Pre-Engineering group who had gotten D or E grades in this year’s Intermediate examinations.

He added that the schedule for special examinations will be announced soon.

The Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) policy mandates that candidates who have scored below 45 percent in the intermediate examinations cannot be enrolled at any university.

Dr. Saeeduddin said that the special examination will be a golden opportunity for students who want to improve their grades in order to pursue higher education and that the candidates be able to apply at universities next year after improving their percentages.

ALSO READ NCOC Allows Full Capacity Crowd for West Indies Tour

He disclosed that over 10,000 students had received Ds and Es in the Pre-Engineering Part—II results in November. Of these, 6,605 had gotten Ds, and 3,450 had scored Es.

Advertisement

Overall, 24,170 had taken the Intermediate Part—II examinations, of which 22,119 (91.51) percent had passed. A total of 3,080 students obtained A-1s, 2,123 got As, 2,852 had passed with Bs, and 4,036 had obtained Cs.