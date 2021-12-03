PSL 2022 Draft Pick Order Revealed

The PCB has decided the PSL Draft 2022 will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday, 12 December, with the event to kick-off at 3 pm.

Each side will come to the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from the last event. Following the finalization of player categories, the transfer and retention window is now officially open and will close on 10 December.

Here’s the complete draft pick order

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators. Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in the Diamond Category, followed by Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in the Gold Category, Peshawar Zalmi will have the first pick in the Silver Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in Emerging Category and Quetta Gladiators will have the first pick in Supplementary Category.