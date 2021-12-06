Karachi Kings Announce New Head Coach Ahead of PSL 7

Karachi Kings have roped in current Nottinghamshire coach, Peter Moores, as their new head coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Moores will take over the reins from former South African opener, Herschelle Gibbs, who served as their head coach in the previous edition.

Moores has previously served as the head coach of the England national team twice and is highly regarded as one of the best coaches in T20 cricket around the world. He has also served as coach of English county, Lancashire.

Karachi Kings announced the arrival of Moores on various social media platforms.

The former England head coach expressed his delight at being appointed as the new head coach of the PSL franchise. Moores said that he has heard raving reviews about PSL and is eagerly waiting to join Karachi Kings for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“I can’t wait; it’s known to be one of the best tournaments worldwide because of the strength of the local talent,” he stated.

“It’s something I can’t wait to get involved with, the fact it’s being played in Pakistan makes it even better – the traditions, the passion – and we’re going to try to play some really exciting, aggressive cricket,” he added.

Moores is the latest change in the setup of Karachi Kings ahead of PSL 7. Earlier, the franchise appointed Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, as their new captain ahead of the upcoming season. Babar’s appointment brought Imad Wasim’s four-year captaincy reign to an end.