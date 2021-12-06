OGRA Holds Public Hearing on Sui Southern’s Gas Price Petition

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday held a public hearing on Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) petition for review of its Estimated Revenue Requirement for FY2021-22.

The SSGCL has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement of Rs. 18,399 million for FY 2021-22 and sought an increase in its average prescribed price by Rs. 58.42 per MMBTU effective July 01, 2021, and the petitioner has also estimated RLNG cost of services at Rs. 30.48 per MMBTU.

The authority admitted the petition and issued notices on 23 November 2021 to all stakeholders and held a public hearing in Karachi on 6 December 2021 to hear and provide an opportunity to all consumers/general public and stakeholders to participate and provide their input/comment on the petition.

OGRA under section 8(2) of the OGRA Ordinance, 2002, read with Rule 4(3) of Natural Tariff Rules, 2002, held the public hearing under the Chairmanship of Masroor Khan and two other members, providing ample opportunity to all the stakeholders, and reserved their decision, which shall be passed in due course of time.