Serene Air Officially Begins Flights to Saudi Arabia

By Darakhshan Anjum | Published Dec 6, 2021 | 4:56 pm

Serene Air is launching two flights a week from Lahore to Saudi Arabia in a bid to provide ease to passengers.

According to the details, it will operate flights from Lahore to Jeddah from 5 December onward.

In other news, the airline has partnered with TCS (Pvt.) Limited after signing a Cargo General Sales Agent (CGSA) agreement with it. Consequently, TCS is now the official GSA partner of Serene Air for the movement of domestic cargo.

CEO of TCS (Pvt.) Limited Muhammad Harris Jamali said,

We are living in an age of collaboration and this partnership allows both organizations to enhance their customers’ journey and experience. Partnership with Serene Air (Pvt) Limited will leverage our respective networks to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions to small and large businesses alike while accelerating the movement of goods and commerce across Pakistan.

Darakhshan Anjum
