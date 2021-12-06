Serene Air Officially Begins Flights to Saudi Arabia

Serene Air is launching two flights a week from Lahore to Saudi Arabia in a bid to provide ease to passengers.

According to the details, it will operate flights from Lahore to Jeddah from 5 December onward.

In other news, the airline has partnered with TCS (Pvt.) Limited after signing a Cargo General Sales Agent (CGSA) agreement with it. Consequently, TCS is now the official GSA partner of Serene Air for the movement of domestic cargo.

CEO of TCS (Pvt.) Limited Muhammad Harris Jamali said,